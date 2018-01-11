Growing tomorrow’s leaders today for Montana was the focus of a luncheon held at the capitol rotunda.

It was Leadership Montana’s fourth session with the class of 2018.

Individuals involved were business leaders and government leaders that come from all corners of the state.

Chantel Schieffer, President and CEO of Leadership Montana said she is excited for this class to really dig deep into Montana’s opportunities and issues, such as healthcare, agriculture, and education.

Leadership Montana member Scott Levandowski said he wants to discuss education in Montana.

“We are maintaining our university students with careers that are meaningful and allow them to stay in Montana”, said Levandowski.

There are 42 members in this year’s class, also coupled with state leaders who are Leadership Montana alumni, totaling to about 60 attendees.

Sharon Small, a Leadership Montana member, said this is great opportunity to look at ways we can help both each other and the state.

“A lot of times we get so stuck in our own work environment we are unable to travel or go across the state of Montana to get to take a look at what Montanans has to offer and what we have to offer Montana”, said Small.

If you would like to join Leadership Montana, more information is available at their website.