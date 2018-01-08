HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds in Helena hosted its first skijoring competition on Saturday.

Skijoring a team sport where one person rides a horse while the other is pulled behind the animal while on skis.

The stands and sidelines were packed with onlookers to see these skijorers.

“We are overwhelmed by the number of people who have come out and support this event, I mean I’m not an expert crowd counter but over 2000 people”, said Mark LaRowe, Co-Chairman Last Chance Skijoring Race for the Gold.

Husband and wife Peter and Anna Jessen said this is their second year competing.

“I love the rush,” said Peter Jessen, skijoring competitor.

“Couples that play together stay together,” said Anna Jessen.

Competitors have to remember to keep their mouths closed during the race.

“In Skijoring you are dodging snowballs that the horses fly up from when they are running, competitors will get snowballs and manure and all that good stuff in their face,” said Melissa “Mo” Ostrander, skijoring competitor.”

“The track is fast, it’s fun, and it’s open up to your horse. Let them go all day long, horses are my legs, so…you have to keep them good,” said Ostrander.

110 skijoring teams raced Saturday.