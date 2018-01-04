AN AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Lewis and Clark County until noon today. This could be extended if unhealthy air quality conditions persist.

The air quality in Helena Valley is at the “Unhealthy” level this morning. When air quality is this low, it is recommended that you stay indoors as much as possible. The strong inversion over us will continue for the rest of the work week, but this weekend, a storm system finally moves in which will help to force out the inversion and bring in some cleaner air. The storm this weekend will only bring a light dusting of snow, mainly to higher elevations. However, it looks like another storm will move in next week which may bring some more snow to Montana. Starting tonight until January 8, Mars and Jupiter will potentially be visible in the southern sky. The peak time will be very early Saturday morning, an hour or two before sunrise. Hopefully tonight, the clouds will stay at bay long enough to catch a glimpse tomorrow morning.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander