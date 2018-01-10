<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BOZEMAN – At Montana State University, Bozeman’s former Burger Inn diner sign has been restored to its former glory.

Manny Voulkos opened the Burger Inn in downtown Bozeman in 1935.

The ten-seat Burger Inn was open 24 hours a day, and the two-story sign that called attention to the diner was built sometime in the 1950s, the neon tubes heated and bent to match the exact curvature of the letters.

And for three decades, the sign blinked in the night, directing truck drivers and penniless students to Bozeman’s 24-hour burger joint until Manny retired in the 80’s.

More than 60 years later, the sign with a blinking arrow and marching lights shines again, newly installed in the two-story School of Architecture studio space at MSU.

“It’s also part of our built-in environment. You know, we don’t always think of signage when we think of architecture, but it’s an important part of architecture and so to have it in the school of architecture is a way for us to help communicate to our students the importance of signage and what signage might be,” said Dean Adams, associate dean in the College of Arts and Architecture. “That it’s not just a vinyl or a placard, that it can have moving lights and neon and different aspect to it. So it’s a nostalgic piece too!”

Manny’s descendants came to the ceremony last month to see the sign that once hung on the old Burger Inn Restaurant.

While there’s no Formica counter top or late-night food for sale in Cheever Hall, the restored sign reminds us of stories from Bozeman’s past.

Reporting by Kenneth Webb for MTN New