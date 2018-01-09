

HELENA- “An incredible danger to the community.”

That’s how District Judge Kathy Seeley described Frederick J. Maw Monday afternoon in court.

Seeley sentenced the 23 year old Maw to 15 years in the state prison for violating the terms of a suspended sentence she gave Maw in 2015.

In that case, Maw was accused of setting a series of arson fires in Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties in 2013. Those wildfires had Sheriff’s Deputies and local fire departments in both counties scrambling to knock down the flames before they became big burns.

During sentencing in 2015, Judge Seeley told Maw that if he re-offended, he’d be sent to prison.

On April 18th of 2016, Maw was arrested after reporting a fire on the Triple-8 Ranch where he was working. Maw told 9-1-1 that a chainsaw he was using sparked the fire. He then told investigators that he tried to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher. No evidence at the scene backed up his claims and he was arrested.

This past May, Maw plead no contest to felony Arson stemming from the Triple-8 Ranch incident. Judge Mike Menahan gave Maw a 20 year prison sentence in August.

Based on the 2016 charges, prosecutors in Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties filed petitions to revoke Maw’s suspended sentence from 2013.

Monday in district court, with Maw’s family and four local Fire Chiefs looking on, Judge Seeley granted those petitions and held sentencing.

During the hearing, Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher called Maw’s Probation and Parole Officer to the witness stand.

Deana Lougee recounted a number of problems her office encountered while trying to supervise Maw. At one point, Maw asked his parole officer for permission to light fires. The request was denied. Lougee also told the court that Maw experiences significant mental health issues. Lougee told the court that, except for prison, no other options for treatment or supervision exist for Maw.

When asked by County Attorney Gallagher if the state prison has a mental health unit, Lougee told the court the prison offers, counseling, medications and group therapy.

Maw’s defense attorney called his mother to the witness stand.

Under questioning from Teal Middelstadt, Caterina Maw recounted numerous problems she and her son faced at the Center for Mental Health…phone calls not returned, a large amount of staff turnover, medications not provided.

She told the court the staff didn’t do an adequate job for her son, even accusing a counselor of yelling at her son.

Mrs. Maw says her son suffers from anxiety and psychosis.

Prior to the 2016 arson fire, Mrs. Maw told the court her son had been experiencing abuse from his fiance.

She told the court that during his incarceration, he’s received death threats.

Maw also complained that there have been numerous problems with her son getting the proper medications while he’s been incarcerated.

If he’s released, Mrs. Maw said her son would live with her family or with friends.

Before Judge Seeley handed down her sentence, Maw apologized to the Judge.

“I guess the biggest thing I can say is I’m sorry for coming in front of you again,” said Maw. “I apologize for it happening and it will not happen again.”

In making his sentence recommendation, County Attorney Gallagher said the goal is to have Maw under some form of supervision for the rest of his life.

Judge Seeley sentenced Maw to 15 years in the state prison for violating the 2013 suspended sentence.

“I am sorry for kind of throwing him away to a degree at this point,” said Judge Seeley. “But I have to look at the greater good in this case. And the greater good tells me they have to be protected. We all have to be protected.”

Adding this sentence to the sentence given by Judge Menahan, Maw is now serving a 35-year prison term.

He’ll be eligible for parole in a little under nine years.