The Montana Highway Patrol reported that in the last month, five troopers were involved in crashes in which they were not at fault.

According to the MHP’s Facebook page, the crashes were all caused by people driving irresponsibly and the problem is that people should be more concerned.

The crashes cost taxpayers thousands of dollars since the MHP vehicles need to either be fixed or replaced altogether.

The post states that on Friday, another trooper’s car was almost sideswiped as he investigated a crash.

In each of the cases, drivers were not driving appropriately for the conditions.

In some of the instances, the trooper was inside of the patrol car. There have been no serious injuries as results of the crashes.