A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Wednesday evening for many counties in Montana. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect until Wednesday for counties in southeastern Montana.

Hopefully everyone has had a chance to enjoy the mild weather we’ve had for the last few days, because it’s quickly coming to an end. Today, many counties in Montana are already getting some freezing rain, but if it hasn’t made its way towards you yet, just wait. Tonight, the next storm will start to make its way into Montana, starting as freezing rain, and turning to snow as the cold from moves in. Temperatures will drop significantly on Wednesday as well after this front moves through. Wednesday night, we will get a short break from snowfall, but another storm is right behind it on Thursday. Valley locations will receive anywhere from 5-12″ of snowfall, while the mountains will get much more. Take care while driving, as melted snowfall will refreeze, and new snowfall will cover that layer of ice on the roads, resulting in difficult driving conditions for the rest of the week.

Stay safe out there.

Katie Alexander