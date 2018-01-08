Happy Monday, everyone! The second week of 2018 is starting out nice and mild for some Montanans, with temperatures already this morning close to 40 degrees in western Montana. A stationary front across the state is keeping that cooler arctic air confined to the eastern prairies, where temperatures only reach as high as the teens. These milder temperatures will continue until Tuesday evening when we will see the next change in the weather. A storm system developing off the Pacific coast will make its way to Montana late Tuesday night, continuing Wednesday. It doesn’t look like this storm will accumulate much, but another round of snow is coming right behind it on Friday. By the end of the week, we’ll have a fresh few inches of snow on the ground, to cover up all the sludge from this weekend.

Have a great week!

Katie Alexander