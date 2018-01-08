

MISSOULA – Community Medical Center hosted training for its emergency response staff on Friday to help improve the process for when a patient comes in having a heart attack.

CMC’s new cardiologist, local EMS, the emergency department and the catheterization lab staff all participated in the simulation. During the training, they went through step-by-step from the moment they received the call to the moment the patient would have been taken to the cath lab.

“After today I think they’ll be better communication between hopefully between the patient and EMS and therefore EMS to both the ERs and the cath lab so that that patient has a better outcome,” said Jeff Welch, Assistant Manager and Critical Care Paramedic for Missoula Emergency Services INC.

Once the simulation was over the staff had a meeting to discuss areas in which they could improve. They stressed the importance of early recognition. The symptoms of a heart attack can include, but are not limited, to sweating, nausea, lightheadedness, pain or pressure in your upper body or chest.

The staff agreed that calling 9-1-1 and letting them transport you to the hospital themselves is the best option but there are steps you can take to improve your situation before EMS arrives.

“One of the best things you can do for yourself is to give yourself aspirin as long as you don’t have an allergy to it or your doctor has instructed you not to take it,” Welch said.

-Lauren Heiser reporting for MTN