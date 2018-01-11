HELENA- Candidate filing for state offices in Montana’s 2018 elections kicked off Thursday morning at the Capitol, led by three Democratic U.S. House hopefuls vying to challenge incumbent Republican Congressman Greg Gianforte.

First in line outside the secretary of state’s office was Lynda Moss, a former state senator from Billings who said she could run a grassroots campaign involving Montanans of all backgrounds.

“I work at the grassroots, and I plan to take my grassroots work to the halls of Congress,” she told MTN News.

Close behind her were Billings attorney John Heenan and former land-trust director Grant Kier of Missoula – the two Democratic U.S. House candidates who’ve raised the most money and been campaigning since last summer.

“I announced first, I wanted to take on Greg Gianforte, I wanted to represent Montana, (so) it was important for me to be here at 8 a.m. so I could file and be official,” Heenan said.

All three paid their $1,740 filing fee, and a handful of legislative and judicial candidates also filed Thursday morning in person.

At least three other candidates for U.S. Senate or U.S. House are expected to file at the Capitol Thursday: Republicans Troy Downing and Al Olszewski for the Senate and Democrat Kathleen Williams for the House.

Thursday marked the beginning of a two-month period during which candidates can file to run for office in Montana this year. Those running for state offices file with the secretary of state; those running for local seats such as sheriff or county commissioner can file at county election offices. The last day for filing is March 12.

Secretary of State Corey Stapleton opened his office doors at 8 a.m., welcoming those waiting to pay their fee and officially become a candidate.

Two statewide races top the ticket this year: The U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Jon Tester, who is running for re-election to a third term, and Montana’s only U.S. House seat, held by Gianforte, who’s also running.

Gianforte won the seat in a special election last May 25, succeeding Republican Ryan Zinke, who had resigned to become U.S. Interior secretary.

Five Democrats have said they’ll compete for the nomination to take on Gianforte this year: Heenan, Kier, Moss, Williams and Bozeman attorney Jared Pettinato.

Kier said Thursday that he’d tout his track record of working with all types of Montana when he directed the Five Valleys Land Trust, which arranges conservation easements on rural land in western Montana.

He said he’ll meet with all groups, regardless of where they stand on issues, to represent the entire state, and that Gianforte hasn’t been doing that.

“I don’t think he’s getting out and listening to Montanans, holding town hall meetings, listening to people on the ground – and not just the people who agree with him,” Kier said.

As many as six Republicans have said they’ll run for the nomination to challenge Tester: Downing, Olszewski, state Auditor Matt Rosendale, former state District Judge Russell Fagg of Billings, business owner Ron Murray of Belgrade and financial adviser James Dean of Havre.

Dean’s wife, Sarah Dean, has said she’ll challenge Tester in the Democratic primary.

The 2018 ballot for state offices also features 125 contested legislative seats, two Supreme Court seats, and two Public Service Commission seats.

Scores of candidates are expected to file Thursday, but most of them will file electronically, via the Internet, rather than showing up in person at the Capitol.