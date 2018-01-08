GREAT FALLS- An 11-year-old boy from Dutton, located in Teton County, is headed to San Diego with his family through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Levi Wahl, his parents and siblings will visit Legoland, the beach, and the San Diego Zoo as part of his wish.

Although the National Institute of Health (NIH) diagnosed Levi with hereditary benign intraepithelial dyskeratosis, a disease of the conjunctiva, cornea, and oral mucosa, his diagnosis is still unknown.

Levi’s rare condition causes him to have hearing and vision problems. He has fought the disease since he was a baby.

Story continues below



During the reveal party hosted by Make-A-Wish volunteers on Sunday at the Pit Stop Tavern in Great Falls, Levi’s parents Lily and Steve Wahl said they were thankful and overwhelmed.

“If we’ve gone on a family holiday or vacation, it’s all wrapped around going to the doctor and getting surgery or looking for a diagnosis,” Lily Wahl said. “We’ve never really just had a family trip where we just went and are together and could just be a family and enjoy each other, so that is pretty amazing and overwhelming.”

According to Lily Wahl, Levi has visited doctors in Seattle and Portland, as well as NIH and the Mayo Clinic.

He has undergone several studies and been featured in medical journals. Levi has received a cornea transplant that failed.

For the trip, the family has VIP tickets to go behind the scenes at the San Diego Zoo. “To be able to go see the animals up close is just amazing,” Lily Wahl said.

Levi and his family will leave on Wednesday and return on Monday.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish Montana, visit here.