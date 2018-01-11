LAS VEGAS – Among the sea of technology enthusiasts at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, you’ll find Billings Senior High School chemistry teacher Craig Beals.

He’s presenting for FLIR (Forward looking infrared), an infrared camera company. Beals took the stage on Tuesday and Wednesday, and has one more presentation scheduled Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m. MST.

You can watch live by visiting his website BealsScience.com.

Beals has teamed up with FLIR on a number of projects, and together they have created Invisible Labs. In a series of videos, they aim to highlight science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in a fun and engaging way.

Beals was also invited to present for FLIR at CES in 2017.