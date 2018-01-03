GREAT FALLS- Richard Earl Burkhart, a Great Falls man who has spent the last 15 years in prison, will soon be free.

In September 2002, Burkhart was convicted of deliberate homicide for the November 2001 death of William LeDeau, and sentenced to life in the Montana State Prison.

Last year, District Court Judge John Kutzman vacated the conviction and ordered a new trial after the Montana Innocence Project discovered evidence that another suspect in the case had confessed to the crime.

During the state’s investigation, the main witness, Michael Staley, recanted his testimony and admitted that he lied to mislead police and a jury.

Story continues below



The state determined that it lacks sufficient evidence to prove a case against Burkhart, and the case was dismissed last week.

Larry Mansch, legal director of the Montana Innocence Project, told MTN News: “Those are years he will never be able to get back. I think he was 19 or so when he went to prison, and now he is in his 30’s. He lost a lot of prime years of his life. We have a program at the Innocence Project to acclimate former inmates into the world, by trying to get them connected with goods and services that can help them. We will certainly give Richard all the help we can.”

Mansch says Burkhart is very happy about the case being dismissed.

-Margaret DeMarco and David Sherman reporting for MTN