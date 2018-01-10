GREAT FALLS- The United States Attorney’s Office announced today that U.S. District Court Judge Brian M. Morris sentenced Jacob Ryan Murie, a 38 year-old resident of Box Elder, to 115 months (9.5 years) in prison and three years of supervised release.

Murie pleaded guilty in August 2017 to kidnapping. Prosecutors agreed to drop two charges of aggravated sexual abuse and sexual abuse in exchange for the guilty plea.

According to a press release, Murie bought methamphetamine from a woman in Great Falls. After realizing the drugs were fake, Murie returned to confront the woman.

Murie found the woman (soon-to-be victim) in a trailer home in Great Falls and beat her with a pistol. As a result of the trauma from the assault, the victim urinated in her pants. Murie then kidnapped the victim, placed her in a vehicle, and drove to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.

After the kidnapping, Murie admitted on Facebook to another person that he had kidnapped the victim.

When interviewed, the victim told law enforcement that she was kidnapped and that she was deathly afraid of Murie. The victim escaped when she was released and directed by Murie to steal items in Havre to repay the drug debt.

In a sentencing memo filed with the Court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Weldon stated, “This case involved all three realms of crime: drugs, kidnapping, and an assault. . . . Murie’s actions were calculated. And worse yet, he bragged about them when speaking with others on Facebook.”

Because there is no parole in the federal system, the truth in sentencing guidelines mandate that Murie will likely serve all of the time imposed by the court. In the federal system, Murie does have the opportunity to shorten the term of custody by earning credit for good behavior. However, this reduction will not exceed 15% of the overall sentence.

Court documents state:

If this case were tried in United States District Court, the United States would prove the following:

Jacob Murie purchased drugs from “Jane Doe” in Great Falls, Montana. After realizing the drugs were fake, Murie returned to address the issue with Doe. Murie found Doe in a trailer home in Great Falls and beat her with a pistol. Murie then kidnapped Doe, placed her in a vehicle, and drove to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation. After the kidnapping, Murie, on Facebook, told an associate that Doe claimed the associate sold the fake drugs, not Doe.

During the message, Murie admitted to kidnapping Doe and taking her to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation:

[S]he put it on you . . . She said that she could take me to you to get you back[,] but I thought I better think things through. She must be one hell of an actress. Cuz I kidnapped the bitch and brought her to the R.B.

Doe told law enforcement that Murie kidnapped her, took her to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, and she is deathly afraid of Murie. Doe escaped from Murie when she was released and directed to steal items in Havre, Montana.

Jacob Murie is an enrolled member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe, which is a federally recognized tribe. Although the kidnapping began in Great Falls, Montana, it continued onto and throughout the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation.