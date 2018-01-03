

GREAT FALLS- The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office welcomed seven new deputies on Tuesday.

The group will head to the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena on January 8th for several weeks of training.

They will get a chance to know each other before they hit the streets of Cascade County together.

Sheriff Bob Edwards gave the group some advice before they start their new careers, emphasizing that they need to take care of themselves and their families.

Edwards said, “Don’t let the badge consume you. I do not want you to forget who you are. We all know you’re in law enforcement and that is a very noble profession. In other words, I want you to live life. When you are not at work, I want you to take time for your families. I want you to take time for yourself.”

The new deputies are Ashley Boles, Megan Brown, Casey Gervais, Panther Lee, Kevin Lindland, Logan Livingston, and Kasey Whitsitt.