MISSOULA – The office of new University of Montana President Seth Bodnar has released a statement that lays out his priorities as he takes the helm.

Bodnar laid out four main points in the email.

First, he wants to explore ways to keep UM on the cutting edge by focusing on the strengths that UM already has. Secondly, Bodnar emphasized “running a tight ship.” With limited resources, he stressed being as efficient and focused as possible.

He also is seeking to build a supportive community at UM. Those two points include cherishing diversity and creating a safe environment for everyone. Finally, above all else, Bodnar said in the email that he wants to raise enrollment and retain students until graduation.

“As I continue to build upon my own understanding of our community, I look forward to meeting many of you on campus and across the state. I will engage our community not only through in-person meetings, but also via social media on Twitter and will periodically share blog posts. I look forward to your thoughts and feedback,” Bodnar said in the email.

Bodnar is a Rhodes Scholar and former senior executive for General Electric. He also had a long career as a Green Beret in the Army, and taught at West Point.

“He’s able to look at things different, and I think that’s always good,” Tom Crady, UM’s Vice President for enrollment and student affairs. “I think he is a good listener and will take the time to get to know the University and really understand what it needs and be able to make decisions to move forward.”

Bodnar and Interim UM President Sheila Stearns are both currently serving while they transition presidencies.

Reporting by Donal Lakatua for MTN News

