

HELENA- Over 30 dogs competed in the New Year’s Agility Fun Day at the Pampered Pets Boarding and Training Academy on Monday.

The cold did not deter teams from dodging and weaving through dog agility courses consisting of tunnels, weave poles, hoops, and other obstacles.

While prizes were awarded to winning teams, organizer and agility veteran Leah Anderson said the purpose of the event was to have fun and meet up for the New Year.

Andersen added that the best part of any event for her is to see the relationship between dog and trainer.

“When you go out and spend that much time training with your dog, it just creates such a bond,” Andersen said. “You know the goal is to go out and have fun and that’s what it’s all about.”

Anderson said that dog agility is a great family activity and any breed of dog is capable of doing it.