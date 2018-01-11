

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until tomorrow for parts of central and western Montana, including parts of Lewis and Clark County. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until tomorrow for many counties in Montana. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until tonight for counties in eastern Montana.

After a short break last night, more snow is heading our way. The storm will begin to move in by late morning, pushing across the state by afternoon. By this evening, the majority of Montanans will be seeing snow. The evening commute will be especially hard as the worst of the storm will move in by 4-5 pm in the Helena area. That will continue overnight into Friday morning, with the storm finally moving out by Friday night. This weekend, things will warm up a bit as a chinook wind develops. Afternoon high temperatures in many places across the state will reach above freezing, and possibly up into the 40s. However, overnight lows will still dip down below the freezing point, potentially resulting in rough conditions on the roads. Snow and ice that melts during the day will refreeze overnight, creating a layer of ice and frozen slush. This will be further exacerbated by more snowfall on Sunday night, covering the ice on the roads. While temperatures may be mild next week, driving conditions will still be difficult.

Be safe out there today!

Katie Alexander