OPPORTUNITY- A ten-year lawsuit against a Texas company that owns the Anaconda smelter plant is finally moving forward.

Beck, Amsden & Stalpes, the law firm representing 98 residents of Opportunity, found out at the end of December that they are now going to trial in federal court in Butte.

The residents want their land and water cleaned up.

The residents say that Atlantic Richfield is responsible for the contamination because of smelter emissions that have been released over the last 100 years.

From 1903 to 1919, the stack emitted one ton of arsenic per hour; from 1919 to 1980, the smelter emitted 6 to 10 tons of arsenic every day.

Opportunity residents are looking for a cost of restoration plan which would remove all the contamination from their land and water. The top two feet of their soil needs to be removed and replaced with clean soil.

Contaminated water is currently flowing from an area that is known as the yellow ditch and has arsenic, lead, copper, and cadmium. The residents are asking to build a wall that will remove those contaminants from the water before it hits the town.

“Now the Montana Supreme Court has offered us the opportunity to actually have a trial where we will have 12 regular people and ARCO on the other side,” said Monte Beck, senior partner at Beck, Amsden & Stalpes. “And we’ll have a fair playing field to have our dispute resolved and all we’ve been asking for all these years is just clean up your mess.”

The residents of Opportunity will have a private meeting with the law firm in mid-January and will have a public meeting for Opportunity and Anaconda residents on January 23rd.

-Kenneth Webb reporting for MTN