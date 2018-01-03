This morning, a light snow event across western Montana and along the I-15 corridor is moving Southeast across the state. This will likely only result in trace accumulations. Valley locations in western Montana remain inverted as high pressure is still situated over the western United States. The Helena Valley’s air quality currently at the Unhealthy level. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality recommends avoiding being outside as much as possible and to avoid all outdoor strenuous exercise. Air quality values in many other areas are Moderate at the moment. Low air quality and cold temperatures will continue through the week until the high pressure gets pushed out this weekend. Meanwhile, chinook winds are keeping locations on the prairies much warmer than down in the valleys. This weekend, some snow will move in, pushing out the high pressure and helping to clear out the inversions. Saturday, it may start out as a mixture of rain and snow, but Sunday we’ll see some snow flurries. Accumulation will likely be just a light dusting, with the potential for more up in the mountains.

Have a great day!

Katie Alexander