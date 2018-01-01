HELENA- Organizers of western Montana’s Race to the Sky announced Monday that essential oils and wellness company Young Living has signed on to be the race’s title sponsor.

The 300 and 100-mile races have been renamed the 2018 Young Living Race to the Sky.

The race, now in its 33rd year, is a qualifier for Alaska’s Iditarod.

The 2018 race will get underway on February 9th with the pre-race vet check at Hi-Country Snack Foods in Lincoln and a pre-race dinner at the Lincoln Community Center. The 300 and 100-mile races start in Lincoln at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Story continues below



Organizers are looking for volunteers. To learn more email info@racetothesky.org or call 406-881-DOGS.

You can also go to http://racetothesky.org/ for more information.