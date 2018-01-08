

HELENA-Bad weather back east has the American Red Cross asking for blood and platelet donations while we mark January as National Blood Donor Month.

In a press release issued Monday, Red Cross officials say severe weather canceled 150 blood drives across the country, leaving more than 5,500.00 donations left uncollected.

The Red Cross says there is an urgent need for donations of platelets, Type O-negative, Type B-negative and Type A-B.

To schedule your next donation, use the free Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).