MISSOULA – Hundreds of dancers from across the globe are sharing their skills with Western Montana at the annual Ballet Beyond Borders .

A pair of Romanians stole the show on Tuesday and their personalities are equally as animated while performing as they are off stage.

The choreography tells a story of a man who has to make the tough choice of either protecting his country during World War II or staying home to be with the love of his life.

“How hard it is to leave somebody and how hard it is for the person who is staying home.. to watch them go down that train,” Alina Ciceo said.

It’s no wonder this duo is so in sync, they have been dancing together for the past five years, but it was a chance encounter that brought them together.

“We met each other on the bus and I saw her curly golden blonde hair… I was like 14,” Domsa Radu said.

Domsa and Alina travel all across the globe to share their gift. They found their way to Missoula after receiving a scholarship from Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater Artistic Director Charlene Campbell Carey to perform at Ballet Beyond Borders.

This event was previously called the Vienna International Ballet Experience that began in 2016. The Rocky Mountain Ballet is celebrating their 20th anniversary with the name change because they say Ballet Beyond Borders represents the mission of their work now.

The competition runs until Saturday.

Reporting by Kent Luetzen for MTN News