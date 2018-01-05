GREAT FALLS- A large truck has become stuck underneath the train bridge on 6th Street North in Great Falls.

It’s located between Park Drive North and River Drive North.

The truck was heading north underneath the bridge when it got stuck.

The clearance for the bridge is marked as 12’6″.

We do not yet know if anyone has been injured.

Great Falls police officers are at the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area as emergency crews work to free the truck.

We have a reporter at the scene and will update you when we get more information.

-David Sherman reporting for MTN