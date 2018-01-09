

HELENA- After experiencing a “widow-maker” heart attack on November 28th, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is working half-time at his job and full-time on his recovery.

The Sheriff is currently working out twice a week at Saint Peter’s cardiac rehab facility.

The routine includes wearing a heart monitor. Dutton goes through a series of warm-up exercises and then light exercise to begin the strengthening process for his heart.

Dutton says he wants to work harder, however rehab staff are having him start off slow. This time the sheriff finds himself following orders.

“I’ve been feeling very well,” says Dutton. “Of course you want to push it a lot harder than what they want to. They’re trying to be good about it. And bring it into a moderate pace.”

Dutton will continue his rehab work into March. His goal is to strengthen his heart through diet and exercise and get back to full-time work at the conclusion of his rehabilitation.