

ISLAND PARK, ID: A snowmobiler survived a small avalanche on Saturday on Mount Jefferson on the Montana/Idaho state line.

A group of snowmobilers watched their friend, Clark Johnson, trying to high mark a steep side of a mountain when an avalanche occurred burying Johnson along with his snowmobile luckily his friends were there when it happened.

Alex Marienthal of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center explained, ” His partners were able to respond quickly and dig him out, and he was ok. Some reasons he was able to be recovered quickly and survive is because they had the proper rescue gear. He had an avalanche airbag backpack which helped him stay closer to the surface. We don’t know if they had beacons, but his partners did have shovels and were only exposing one person at a time to that slope so he was the only person caught and they were there and able to get to him quickly and dig him up.”

The conditions over the weekend were favorable for avalanches as avalanche warnings were posted all throughout Southwest Montana Saturday.

Story continues below



Marienthal said, “Anyone traveling in the backcountry should start with checking out the avalanche advisory, current weather and snow conditions. Make a plan for the day based on that whether it be avoiding avalanche terrain altogether or picking out specific slopes they are going to avoid. An airbag backpack is good but the three essential are avalanche beacon, a shovel, and a probe and everyone in the group has to have that gear and know how to use it. Only exposing one person to that avalanche terrain is one big thing that made this incident a lucky, fortunate outcome.”

The Gallatin County Search and Rescue also wants people to be safe if an incident like this occurs while you are in the backcountry.

Kevin Larsen, the Search and Rescue Coordinator for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, said, “the main thing is, don’t take things for granted. Never know, it’s a beautiful day, sun is shining, we might be close to zero by now, but somebody who is unprepared, clothing, equipment wise, this could turn into a very, very disastrous day in a very short amount of time if something happens to them that they are not prepared for.”

Johnson later posted the video online, saying: “Yesterday was a sobering day for myself and the guys I ride with. I was mostly buried in an avalanche below Mount Jefferson near Island Park, Idaho. Thanks to the quick action of those around me, I was fortunate to make it out unharmed. I’ve struggled with the decision on what to do with this video, as I’m ashamed of my decision to put myself and others in harm’s way, but I’ve decided to post it in hopes that others can learn from my mistakes.”

-Kenneth Webb reporting for MTN