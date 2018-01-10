HELENA- Drivers in Helena, Great Falls, and central Montana can expect a snowy commute Wednesday morning.

According to MDT, Drivers in Great Falls face scattered snow and ice early this morning. Helena roads are snow and ice covered. Interstate 15 is experiencing snow and ice from Butte north past Helena to Sieben.

Drivers should use caution if they are headed southeast out of Helena. U.S. Highway 12 is experiencing severe driving conditions between East Helena and Townsend.

Highway 200 from Bowmans to Potomac is covered in snow and ice. Black ice is being reported on Highway 200 from Potomac to Bonner, just outside of Missoula. Highway 93 south from Missoula is also reporting black ice.

Interstate 90 is also seeing black ice from just west of Garrison Junction all the way to Missoula.

You can find up to date road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map.