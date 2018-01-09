

HELENA- St. Peter’s Health in Helena has a new name and a revamped mission.

On Monday, St. Peter’s officially launched its new brand and announced a major effort to turn the organization into the state’s top performing health care system.

The initiative includes a new logo, and new signs were installed on the hospital’s campus last week.

The new name and brand are part of a seven-year plan that includes a number of initiatives aimed at improving performance and efficiency.

Wade Johnson, St. Peter’s Health CEO, told MTN the hospital would review business and clinical operations, set annual performance goals, improve electronic records, seek international certification for management practices and develop a master plan for facilities.

“No longer just the hospital on the hill,” said Johnson, “but really a health system that is engaged in all aspects of health for people in our community.”

The rebrand also includes a new web portal: www.sphealth.org.

To learn more about the changes at St. Peter’s check out their website.