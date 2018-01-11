COLUMBUS- A Stillwater County Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle was hit on the side of I-90 on Wednesday while responding to an accident.

Just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a driver rear-ended the deputy’s vehicle while he was still inside.

The deputy was responding to an accident on the interstate near mile marker 398, about 14 miles west of Columbus.

Stillwater County Undersheriff Chip Kem said the crash happened when a semi-truck got into the passing lane and then began to slow down. The pickup truck driving behind could not slow down in time, and quickly changed lanes, clipping the patrol vehicle parked on the shoulder. After hitting the patrol vehicle, the pickup spun and was clipped by the semi-truck.

According to Kem, the deputy was transported to a Billings hospital as a precaution but was not seriously injured. None of the other drivers were injured.

The sheriff’s office is asking that all drivers move over and slow down when they come upon emergency vehicles, especially when the roads are slick.

-Samantha Harrelson reporting for MTN