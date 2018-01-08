

HELENA- The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two men they believe are involved in separate burglaries.

The latest incident happened Saturday night at the Causeway Chalet Bar, just east of Helena.

Investigators allege the men broke into the bar and stole an ATM. Deputies located a silver Dodge pickup leaving the area and attempted to stop it.

That’s when they say the driver took off, leading them on a high-speed chase down Lincoln Rd. where speeds reached up to 100 mph. Deputies ended the pursuit because it became unsafe.

Deputies say the suspects were in the bar earlier that evening and that their faces were captured on surveillance video while they were gambling.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect’s vehicle, the silver Dodge pickup, is the same truck involved in an attempted New Year’s Eve break-in at D&D Foodtown in Lincoln.