

HELENA- A Helena man is charged with two felonies following a violent incident New Years Day.

David V. Strachan was seen via video in Lewis and Clark Justice Court Tuesday.

Prosecutors have charged Strachan with Felony Assault with a Weapon and Strangulation

Charging documents claim 57-year-old Strachan attacked a woman during an argument where he was allegedly forcing her to leave his home.

The victim told law enforcement officers Strachan threw her to the ground and kicked her.

The victim told law officers Strachan strangled her to the point she could not breathe and then grabbed a hatchet and threatened to hit her with it.

Strachan asked Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley if he could be released on his own recognizance. The request was denied.

Bond in the case has been set at $25,000.00.

Arraignment in District Court is scheduled for later this month.