BILLINGS- A suspect has been arrested in North Dakota in connection with a Roosevelt County shooting last week.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, a caller to Roosevelt County 911 said that he was being shot at by the occupants of another vehicle when both were traveling west on U.S. Highway 2 near the Big Muddy River.

Dispatch lost contact with the caller and was unable to regain the connection.

Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Fort Peck Tribal Police responded to the area but could not find either vehicle.

As a precaution, the schools in Culbertson, Brockton, and Poplar were contacted and placed on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted approximately an hour later.

On Saturday, deputies located the alleged victim and recovered evidence that appeared to corroborate the shooting incident.

A suspect was located later that evening in Williston, N.D. and arrested by Williston police officers on unrelated charges.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t have other suspects.

The investigation continues and criminal charges are expected to be filed soon.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.