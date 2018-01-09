

HELENA- A Lewis and Clark Co. Judge set bond at $25,000 for the man accused in a series of late November, early December vandalism incidents in downtown Helena.

Spenser K. Love is charged with felony Criminal Mischief for allegedly marking approximately 50 buildings around downtown Helena with the word “Aspect.”

Police say the tags were placed on buildings and landmarks including the Last Chance Gulch Trolley, the Performance Square Mural, and the Montana Club.

Court records say in some cases the tags included a small sticker that read ‘My Name Is” next to the graffiti.

Police say they were able to identify Love through numerous tips from the community, surveillance video, and evidence discovered following the execution of a search warrant in his room.

Documents say during a search of Love’s room at a 5th Ave. residence found sticker matching those placed next to the “Aspect” graffiti, packaging from an online company that market graffiti pens and headphones matching the ones worn by the suspect in surveillance video.

If convicted, Spenser Love faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.