

HELENA- Helena Police say Spenser K. Love, the man suspected of vandalizing dozens of downtown businesses and landmarks has turned himself in.

Love was arrested on a warrant for felony Criminal Mischief and booked into the Lewis and Clark Co. Detention Center on Sunday.

The first reported cases of the “Aspect” vandalism came in on Nov. 30. Police say more than 40 people are reported to be victims of the criminal mischief and say the likely felony charge is the result of the damage estimate and the number of instances and people impacted.

The tag was reported on various buildings and landmarks around Helena, including the Montana Club and Prospect buildings, the trolley on Last Chance Gulch and the Performance Square Mural.

Love is expected to appear in Justice Court on Monday afternoon.

We will update you when we learn more.