

HELENA- Just because hunting season is over, for the most part, doesn’t mean there are not ways to practice, digitally.

TechnoHUNT helps archers stay on target throughout the off-season.

“Techno-hunting to me is one of the most fun things, that is an alternative, especially in the winter because I get to get together with all of my buddies,” said Chad Guymon, hunter.

TechnoHUNT is a computerized hunt where hunters use their bow and arrows to shoot at a video screen image of animals.

Story continues below



Chad Guymon said he loves archery hunting because of how close he can get to the animals.

“You’re working to get an animal, whereas you have to know the ins-and-outs of what the animals do, in able to make a plan to sneak in on them or call them in, which is super cool,” said Guymon.

Participants have to use blunt tipped arrows; the machine can sense where you hit the target and scores each shot accordingly.

The highest scored shots include hitting the heart, a vital organ and then anywhere on the body.

Guymon said he loves playing this sport with friends.

Shaun Boese managed Monday’s TechnoHUNT.

Boese said he enjoys his job as Capital Sports’ Bow-Tech. “Interacting with all the people and sharing stories about hunting and different shooting events and stuff like that,” said Shaun Boese, Capital Sports’ Bow Tech.

Boese said people of all ages could come try out techno-hunting at Capital Sports. More information