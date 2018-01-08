WASHINGTON- U.S. Senator Jon Tester, D-Mont., is asking for the Capitol Christmas Tree to be hauled back from D.C. to Montana to help rebuild the historic Glacier National Park’s Sperry Chalet.

The Sperry Chalet was a historic backcountry lodge destroyed by wildfire last summer.

In a letter, Sen. Tester asked capitol architect Stephen Ayers to release the tree from the Capitol grounds so it could be shipped back to Montana and used to help rebuild the lodge.

The 2017 Capitol Christmas Tree was harvested from the Kootenai National Forest in northwest Montana. The 79-foot tall Engleman Spruce was trucked more than 2,000 miles to Washington where it sat on the west lawn of the Capitol.

Tester says he is working with a number of companies to transport the tree back to Montana if it is released, they include The Washington Companies, SmartLam, and F.H. Stoltze Land & Lumber Co.

In a news release, Tester said called the Sperry Chalet “irreplaceable,” and said, “But efforts are underway to rebuild the Sperry Chalet, and I can think of no better use for some of the Montana lumber in our Capitol Christmas Tree to assist in that endeavor.”

Tester also said in the release that he has arranged for the copper star on top of the tree to be returned to Montana Resources in Butte.

Tester’s letter to the Architect of the Capitol can be found here.