CHOTEAU- The Teton Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy helped save an elderly resident during a Saturday structure fire.

According to a Facebook post, dispatchers received a call about black smoke coming from a residence on 8th Ave. SE in Choteau just after 2:00 p.m.



When the patrol deputy arrived on scene he discovered the home was on fire. As the deputy approached the home he heard a man’s voice coming from a porch area. The elderly man was standing on the porch and suffering from serious smoke inhalation.

The Facebook post says the deputy helped the homeowner to safety. The homeowner was taken to Teton Medical Center for treatment.

Choteau Fire and Fairfield Fire, as well as Choteau EMS, responded to the fire.

The Teton Co. Sheriff’s Office reminds the community that it is important that all emergency personnel have room to work during incidents like this one.

