GREAT FALLS- Stacy Trujillo was found guilty on Wednesday on one count of attempted deliberate homicide, and one count of tampering with evidence.

Trujillo testified in Cascade County District Court on Tuesday that he felt threatened by the man he stabbed several times in the head in February of 2017.

Trujillo told the court that he stabbed the victim to defend himself.

“His actions were like he was going to pull a gun out of his waistband,” Trujillo said.

Prosecutors asked Trujillo why he didn’t call 911 when he felt threatened.

“That didn’t run through my mind to call police,” Trujillo said. “I took it upon myself to defend myself.”

According to court documents, surveillance video shows Trujillo walk up behind the victim and strike him in the head five times with a knife, walk away, and come back to stab the man for sixth time.

Trujillo denied that he returned and stabbed the victim a sixth time.

“I didn’t go after him twice,” Trujillo said. “I just kicked him a second time.”

A rebuttal witness stated at Tuesday’s trial that he did not see the victim reach for his waistband or look at Trujillo while the men stood outside of a building downtown.

We do not yet know when Trujillo will be sentenced.

(JANUARY 8, 2018) The trial began on Monday for Stacy Michael Trujillo, who is accused of stabbing a man in the head several times.

In February 2017, police responded to a call downtown for reports that a man had stabbed someone. With the help of bystanders, police were able to locate and arrest Trujillo.

Surveillance video shows Trujillo walk up behind the victim and strike him in the head five times with a knife, walk away, and come back to stab the man for a sixth time.

The trial is expected to last three days.