

LAUREL – Veterans officials honored two deceased U.S. Navy veterans in Laurel on Tuesday, both of whom had unaccompanied veteran memorials.

After being laid to rest at the Yellowstone National Cemetery, the two men received military honors.

Charles Culp died in 2008 and was placed in the cemetery in October 2017 along with his wife. Leroy Olson passed away Oct. 24.

Olson was from South Dakota and Culp from Hardin. Both lived in Montana at the time of their death, and both proudly served their country.

Story continues below



“They are veterans who honorably served their country, and we always like to acknowledge that,” said Susan Davidson, chaplain of Department of Montana for Disabled American Veterans. “They deserve a military funeral so they have their honors. Just because they don’t have their family or they’re homeless, it doesn’t matter. We still need to give them the honors they deserve for serving their country.”

Military honors for unattended veterans are held quarterly. Roughly a dozen are honored each year.

-Dustin Klemann reporting for MTN