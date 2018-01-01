

KALISPELL- Two snowboarders are dead after two different accidents on Saturday in Flathead County.

According to Flathead Co. Sheriff Chuck Curry, the first incident occurred in Lakeside off of Blacktail road. The skier, 22-year-old Conner Heidegger from Rollins, was out of bounds and some distance from the ski resort.

Curry said the victim was snowboarding with a friend when he intentionally attempted a jump off a cliff and died from blunt force trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was recovered Saturday afternoon by volunteers from Flathead Search and Rescue, Somers Lakeside Fire Department and Blacktail Ski Patrol.

Story continues below



In a second unrelated incident, Robert Hornstra, a 28-year-old Alberta man, was snowboarding with friends at Whitefish Mountain Resort when he became separated from his group.

Flathead Search and Rescue found Hornstra’s body early this morning upside down in a tree well. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

-Kent Leutzen reporting for MTN