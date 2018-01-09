BELGRADE – The Gallatin County Coroner has identified the victim in the Idaho Street shooting as 35-year-old Lauren Walder Dewise, of Bozeman. Belgrade Police Department is continuing its investigation of the case.

Belgrade police responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Idaho Street in Belgrade around 9 a.m. Sunday.

According to Belgrade Police Chief EJ Clark, one person was found dead and one injured from apparent gunshots when police and fire units arrived on scene. The injured person was transported to the hospital, and the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

With a suspect in custody, Clark did not perceive a further threat to the community.

“Through the officers’ efforts, we’ve come up with a suspect who is in custody and that aspect is being worked on right now. So we feel very confident that the public is safe at this time,” he said.

Earlier in a press release, Clark asked the public to stay clear of the area while the investigation was ongoing.

“As we all know these are difficult cases and take a great deal of time and effort to investigate correctly. Please avoid the area of Idaho Street and allow the officers to do their work,” said Clark.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Reporting by Kenneth Webb, MTN News