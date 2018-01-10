

WHITEFISH – A push is underway to save an iconic building in Whitefish that is on the National Register of Historic Places and if a buyer can’t be found, then the building could soon be torn down.

The historic Frank Lloyd Wright Building on Central Street is one of the only structures designed by the famous architect in the state of Montana. It’s also one of the last buildings that he designed before passing away in 1959.

That same year the building opened as a medical clinic. In recent years, the building has been used for law offices but plans are underway to demolish the historic building.

The owner has agreed to sell it for $1.7 million but that offer must be received by Wednesday. If a buyer cannot be found the building is set to be demolished, making it the first viable Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building to be lost in more than 40 years.

-Jack Ginsburg reporting for MTN