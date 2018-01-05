An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for Lewis and Clark County until 10:00 a.m. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10:00 a.m. for parts of eastern Montana.

Happy Friday, everyone! We’ve suffered through a week of poor air quality, but the end is finally in sight. Air quality in the Helena Valley is unhealthy today, but this weekend a storm will come through, helping to push out the inversion and make way for warmer, cleaner air. Until then, it is recommended to limit time spent outdoors. In eastern Montana, dense fog is making driving conditions difficult. Visibility is as low as a quarter of a mile in some places. This weekend’s storm looks weak, so we shouldn’t see much more snowfall, apart from locations in higher elevations. As warmer air mixes into the valleys, roads may become slushy, and re-freeze overnight. Take care while driving!

Enjoy the weekend.

Katie Alexander