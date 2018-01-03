An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for Lewis & Clark County as the level of pollution exceeds the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard set by the federal government. Air quality has ranged from Moderate to Unhealthy in the valleys. This poor air is especially bad for anyone with respiratory issues, children, and the elderly. However, it’s not good for anyone to be overexerting themselves in these conditions. While inversions are trapping cold air, moisture, and pollution in the valleys of western Montana, a chinook wind warmed some areas of northcentral Montana up above freezing on Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to be relatively mild east of the mountains, but cold air will remain trapped in the valleys with highs in the 0s and 10s. Thursday’s highs through northcentral Montana could exceed 40 degrees! Eastern Montana will have highs in the 20s and 30s. Most of the state will be mostly sunny through Thursday. This pattern will continue on Friday as well, with inversions in the valleys and highs in the 30s and 40s across the prairies. Saturday, a cold front will sweep through the state with some mountain snow showers, and some snow across southwest Montana from Butte to Dillon over to Bozeman. This front should be strong enough to eliminate the inversions and bad air, as wind picks up to between 10-20mph. Highs should warm up into the 30s and 40s across the state on Saturday, with a few spots even hitting 50. Some snow will move across the Hi-Line late Saturday night. Another round of snow could move in for the middle of next week.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz