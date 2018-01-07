HELENA- Helena Police Dept. officials say a 32-year-old woman died following a crash Saturday evening.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Helena Ave. and Dakota St. just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say the woman driving suffered a medical episode while she was behind the wheel. The car struck a tree and then came to a stop in the Capital City Health Club parking lot.

The driver and a man who was in the car with her were taken to the hospital where the driver was pronounced dead. Police say the passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no indication that alcohol, speed or other factors beyond the medical issue played a role in the crash.

Investigators say at this time it is not clear whether the woman died as a result of the medical issue, the crash or a combination of both.