UPDATE 01/08/2018: Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the 32-year-old woman who died following a crash on Saturday.

Backeberg says Ashley Binion is believed to have suffered a seizure while driving on Saturday evening. Her vehicle collided with a tree at the corner of Helena Ave. and Dakota St.

She died at the hospital early Sunday morning. Backeberg said in a release that the cause of death is blunt force trauma, the manner of death is accidental.

The results from toxicology tests are pending.

HELENA- Helena Police Dept. officials say a 32-year-old woman died following a crash Saturday evening.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Helena Ave. and Dakota St. just after 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say the woman driving suffered a medical episode while she was behind the wheel. The car struck a tree and then came to a stop in the Capital City Health Club parking lot.

The driver and a man who was in the car with her were taken to the hospital where the driver was pronounced dead. Police say the passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there is no indication that alcohol, speed or other factors beyond the medical issue played a role in the crash.

Investigators say at this time it is not clear whether the woman died as a result of the medical issue, the crash or a combination of both.