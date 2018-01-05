

TOWNSEND-A Townsend defendant accused of Rape and Sexual Abuse of Children makes a change of plea in court Friday.

A year ago, Nathan Lee Zipperian was charged with forcing a 14-year-old girl to give him oral sex in June of 2016, asking for and receiving nude pictures of teenage girls on Snapchat and sending nude pictures of himself to at least one teenage girl.

Friday in Broadwater County District Court, as part of a plea agreement, Zipperian entered Alford pleas to an amended charge of Sexual Assault on a Minor and one count of Sexual Abuse of Children, both felonies.

An Alford plea allows a defendant to assert their innocence while admitting a jury – having heard the evidence – would return a guilty verdict.

Story continues below



Judge Mike Menahan ordered a pre-sentence investigation in the case as well as a psycho-sexual evaluation of Zipperian.

Both counts pose substantial penalties. Sexual Assault on a Minor carries a mandatory minimum of 4 years in prison, a maximum of 100 years in prison and a fine of $50,000.00. Sexual Abuse of Children carries a maximum of 100 years in prison and a $10,000.00 fine.

Sentencing has been scheduled for March 2nd.