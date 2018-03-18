BILLINGS – Police arrested an 18-year-old Billings man Wednesday afternoon on suspicion he robbed a West End restaurant and the Barnes and Noble bookstore.

Billings police said a man, identified as Tyler Anthony Espinosa, walked into the Golden Corral restaurant on 24th Street West about 3:10 p.m., showed a box cutter to an employee and demanded money.

The employee complied, and Espinosa fled, according to Billings Police Sgt. Scott Conrad.

Three minutes later, police received a call from Barnes and Noble that a man, later identified as Espinosa, walked into the store a block away and made a similar demand while wielding the box cutter.

He fled the store with all the cash in the till while police were converging on the area, according to Conrad.

Espinosa was arrested near the corner of 24th Street West and Monad Road and was taken to Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He likely faces two charges of felony robbery.