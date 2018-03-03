BILLINGS – A three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning involving a Billings MET Special Transit bus slowed traffic on Poly Drive.

A witness at the scene said the crash involving the bus, a small pickup truck and an SUV was a chain reaction crash with the bus being the third vehicle.

The elderly male driver of the pickup was the only one injured and was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear if there were any passengers on the bus.

Story continues below



Reporting by Paul Humphrey for MTN News