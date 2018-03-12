Garland Lowman had been scheduled to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court since last Wednesday; for unknown reasons, he was not in court last week and appeared Monday morning.

Judge Bryan Adams set Lowman’s bail at $500,000 due to the alleged violations and Lowman’s failure to comply with conditions of probation for earlier convictions.

Lowman’s next court appearance is set for April 6.

(First report)

Story continues below



A Belgrade man who reportedly sent child pornography to his adult son is facing a charge of sexual abuse of children.

Garland W. Lowman, 39, is a registered sexual offender and currently under supervision by the Montana Department of Corrections.

According to charging documents, a deputy from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon called Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Mar. 6, to report that an Oregon man reported he received Facebook messages from his father that contained child pornography and were sexually explicit.

When contacted by law enforcement and probation officers, Lowman admitted sending photographs to his son but stated they were images he downloaded from the internet, but he didn’t consider them child pornography.

A search of Lowman’s cell phone revealed at least three images of prepubescent females, fully nude.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: 3/7/18, 10:43 a.m. – Lowman did not appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on Wednesday morning.

Reporting by Ken Spencer for MTN News